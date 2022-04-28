How to Watch Flames at Wild

The Wild host the Calgary in a preview of a likely Western Conference semifinal matchup on Thursday night.

Tonight, the Flames aim for a season sweep of the Wild in the series finale in Minneapolis. Calgary has outscored Minnesota 12-4 in the two previous games with winger Tyler Toffoli posting three goals and two assists against the Wild this season. Toffoli has not scored since netting a goal in a 4-1 at Seattle on April 9, however, a span of eight games, his longest scoreless streak of the season.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild:

Match Date: April 28, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Calgary has won 10 of its last 12 games, with only one of those coming in regulation, running away from the Oilers to take the pacific division crown and locking them into the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs, which are set to begin next week.

Minnesota has won eight of its last nine games, meanwhile, with three of those victories having come in overtime. The Wild are currently the No. 3 seed with a game in hand over the Blues, who wrap up their regular season tomorrow against the Golden Knights.

Winger Johnny Guadreau, currently third in the NHL in scoring with 113 points, has three assists in two games against Minnesota this season and has five goals in his last six games, including back-to-back two-goal games against the Coyotes and Blackhawks earlier this month.

Minnesota’s 51 wins and 109 points this season are a franchise record, surpassing the 2016-17 totals of 49 wins and 106 points, marking just the fifth time in franchise history it has amassed 100-plus points in a season.

Regional restrictions may apply.