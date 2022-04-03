How to Watch Panthers at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in NHL action, the Panthers will hit the road to take on the Sabres in Buffalo.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is starting to wind down and the playoffs are right around the corner. With that in mind, every game has become important as teams are jockeying around for playoff positioning. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Panthers traveling to Buffalo to face off against the Sabres.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's matchup, the Panthers are 47-15-6 and are looking like a very legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Florida has shown no signs of slowing down and is looking to finish the season out in a dominant fashion. In their last game, the Panthers ended up beating the Devils by a final score of 7-6.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sabres are outside of the playoff picture looking in. Buffalo is just 25-33-11, but the team has not been eliminated from the race yet. Last time out, the Sabres ended up beating the Predators by a final score of 4-3.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. While the Panthers are heavily favored to end up winning, the Sabres will never go down quietly. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

