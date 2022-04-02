How to Watch Panthers at Devils

On Saturday afternoon in NHL action, the Panthers will travel to New Jersey for a matchup against the Devils.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season is slowly winding down, but the push for the postseason is in full swing. Every game is important at this point in the year and there will be some very intriguing games to watch today. One of those will feature the Panthers hitting the road to face off against the Devils in New Jersey.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to this afternoon's outing, the Panthers hold a 46-15-6 record and are without a doubt a favorite to win the Stanley Cup. Florida has been dominant all season long and has not shown signs of letting up anytime soon. In their last game, the Panthers ended up blanking the Blackhawks by a final score of 4-0.

On the other side of the ice, the Devils are not in a good position at all. New Jersey is 24-38-5 and has already been eliminated from playoff contention. While their playoff hopes are dead, the Devils would still like to end the season strong and are coming off of a brutal 8-1 loss against the Bruins.

While the Panthers are heavily favored to win this game, they should not take the Devils lightly. This is the definition of a trap game. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.