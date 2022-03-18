How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Panthers and Golden Knights are set for a major showdown.

There will be quite a few great matchups for fans to watch on the Thursday schedule in the NHL. With the postseason right around the corner, potential playoff teams are making one final push to make sure they get in. One big-time matchup to watch this evening will feature the Panthers traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Panthers hold a 41-13-6 record and are very much in the playoff race. Florida actually is one of the top Stanley Cup favorites at this stage of the season. Last time out, the Panthers ended up defeating the Sharks by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Golden Knights are 32-26-4 and are still in the playoff picture. Vegas will need to finish the season strong to get in, but it has the talent to make that happen. In their last game, the Golden Knights lost to the Jets by a final score of 7-3, marking their fifth straight loss.

While the Panthers are favored to win this game, the Golden Knights are no pushover team. This is going to be a big-time battle between two very talented squads. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17904544
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

By Evan Massey2 minutes ago
soccer fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Atlético San Luis

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Petr Mrazek (35) makes a save on a shot from Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner (53) as Leafs forward Mitch Marner (16) and Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) look for the rebound in the first period of the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a gaol by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Diamond Johnson (0) shoots over Florida State Seminoles guard Sara Bejedi (4) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Missouri State vs. Florida State: Women's NCAA Tournament First Four Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
USATSI_17908232
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State NCAA First Round

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
ems
entertainment

How to Watch Welcome to Flatch Series Premiere

By Quinn Roberts1 hour ago
USATSI_17914705
High School Basketball

How to Watch NDHSAA Class B Tournament, Fourth Quarterfinal: LaMoure-Litchville/Marion vs. Grafton High School

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17892159
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Oilers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy