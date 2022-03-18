How to Watch Panthers at Golden Knights

There will be quite a few great matchups for fans to watch on the Thursday schedule in the NHL. With the postseason right around the corner, potential playoff teams are making one final push to make sure they get in. One big-time matchup to watch this evening will feature the Panthers traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Mar. 17, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Panthers hold a 41-13-6 record and are very much in the playoff race. Florida actually is one of the top Stanley Cup favorites at this stage of the season. Last time out, the Panthers ended up defeating the Sharks by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of the ice, the Golden Knights are 32-26-4 and are still in the playoff picture. Vegas will need to finish the season strong to get in, but it has the talent to make that happen. In their last game, the Golden Knights lost to the Jets by a final score of 7-3, marking their fifth straight loss.

While the Panthers are favored to win this game, the Golden Knights are no pushover team. This is going to be a big-time battle between two very talented squads. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

