Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) close in during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) close in during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (37-13-5) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers rank second and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (26th).
  • The Sabres are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
  • Florida is first in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +65.
  • Buffalo's goal differential is -48 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Sabres have conceded 35 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
  • The Panthers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 42 points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:31 per game).
  • Jeff Skinner has collected 41 points this season, with 23 goals and 18 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a key contributor on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 29 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has given up 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 76 points (18 goals, 58 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
  • Sam Reinhart has 18 goals and 34 assists to total 52 points (1.0 per game).
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 25 goals and 27 assists for Florida.
  • Spencer Knight has conceded 53 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 467 saves with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) skates after the puck during the third period against the Vancouver Canucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Jets

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17830179
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Hurricanes

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17829087
NHL

How to Watch Lightning at Blackhawks

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
USATSI_17453049 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17829863
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Thunder

By Ben Macaluso4 minutes ago
USATSI_17835488
College Wrestling

How to Watch ACC Championship - Mat 1 in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) celebrates his goal against the St. Louis Blues with teammates during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen (19) makes a save as Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) and Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse (25) close in during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to defend during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy