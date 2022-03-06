Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (37-13-5) take the ice against the Buffalo Sabres (18-30-8) as a part of Monday's NHL schedule, starting at 7:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers rank second and the Sabres 13th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Buffalo Stats
- The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Sabres are conceding 3.6 (26th).
- The Sabres are 24th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
- Florida is first in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +65.
- Buffalo's goal differential is -48 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Sabres have conceded 35 power-play goals (24th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
- The Panthers have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 20.5% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is one of the top offensive options for Buffalo with 42 points (0.8 per game), with 23 goals and 19 assists in 53 games (playing 17:31 per game).
- Jeff Skinner has collected 41 points this season, with 23 goals and 18 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a key contributor on offense for Buffalo with eight goals and 29 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has given up 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and collected 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Alex Tuch: Day To Day (Undisclsoed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 76 points (18 goals, 58 assists) and plays an average of 19:19 per game.
- Sam Reinhart has 18 goals and 34 assists to total 52 points (1.0 per game).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 25 goals and 27 assists for Florida.
- Spencer Knight has conceded 53 goals (3.2 goals against average) and racked up 467 saves with an .898 save percentage (42nd in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)