The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (46-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (25-33-11), starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers are first (with 98 points) and the Sabres 12th (61 points) in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Arena: KeyBank Center
Florida and Buffalo Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (272 in 67 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (240 in 69).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Panthers are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
- Florida has a +81 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
- Buffalo is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 50 goals (on 23.1% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 43 (killing off 75.3% of penalties, 26th in league).
- The Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson's 30 goals and 23 assists in 65 games for Buffalo add up to 53 total points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner has racked up 48 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 21 assists.
- Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 34 assists.
- Craig Anderson has played 24 games this season, conceding 74 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 673 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (94 total points), having put up 23 goals and 71 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
- Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 41 assists for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
