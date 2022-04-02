How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (46-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (25-33-11), starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers are first (with 98 points) and the Sabres 12th (61 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Favorite Moneyline Total Panthers -278 7

Florida and Buffalo Stats

The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (272 in 67 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (240 in 69).

The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Panthers are 11th on defense (2.8 against).

Florida has a +81 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.

Buffalo is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.

On the power play, the Panthers have scored 50 goals (on 23.1% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 43 (killing off 75.3% of penalties, 26th in league).

The Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

Tage Thompson's 30 goals and 23 assists in 65 games for Buffalo add up to 53 total points on the season.

Jeff Skinner has racked up 48 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 21 assists.

Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 34 assists.

Craig Anderson has played 24 games this season, conceding 74 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 673 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (94 total points), having put up 23 goals and 71 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 41 assists for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.