How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (46-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (25-33-11), starting at 1:00 PM ET at KeyBank Center. The Panthers are first (with 98 points) and the Sabres 12th (61 points) in the Eastern Conference.

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (272 in 67 games), and the Sabres give up 3.5 (240 in 69).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Panthers are 11th on defense (2.8 against).
  • Florida has a +81 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
  • Buffalo is -53 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
  • On the power play, the Panthers have scored 50 goals (on 23.1% of opportunities, 10th in NHL), and short-handed the Sabres have conceded 43 (killing off 75.3% of penalties, 26th in league).
  • The Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Sabres have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 19.7% of opportunities).

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson's 30 goals and 23 assists in 65 games for Buffalo add up to 53 total points on the season.
  • Jeff Skinner has racked up 48 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 27 goals and 21 assists.
  • Rasmus Dahlin is a crucial player on offense for Buffalo with nine goals and 34 assists.
  • Craig Anderson has played 24 games this season, conceding 74 goals (3.1 goals against average) with 673 saves and a .901 save percentage (38th in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (94 total points), having put up 23 goals and 71 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) to the team.
  • Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 41 assists for Florida.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Patric Hornqvist: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Live Stream: FUBOTV
