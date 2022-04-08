How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers (49-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Buffalo
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Arena: BB&T Center
Florida and Buffalo Stats
- On average, the Panthers put up 4.2 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (24th).
- The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Panthers are 14th in goals allowed (2.9).
- In terms of goal differential, Florida is +85 on the season (first in NHL).
- Buffalo is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-0.7 per game).
- The Panthers have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
- The Sabres have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (102 total points), having collected 26 goals and 76 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 76 points (1.3 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 42 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 26 goals and 43 assists for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 119 goals (2.71 goals against average) and racked up 1224 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 55 points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 24 assists in 68 games (playing 17:34 per game).
- Jeff Skinner has amassed 51 points this season, with 29 goals and 22 assists.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leading scorers on the team with 44 total points (nine goals and 35 assists).
- Craig Anderson has a .903 save percentage (35th in the league), with 705 total saves, allowing 76 goals (3.0 goals against average).
Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)
Regional restrictions apply.
