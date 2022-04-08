Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 5, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates being names one of the games three stars after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a matchup between the Florida Panthers (49-15-6) and the Buffalo Sabres (26-34-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place and the Sabres are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Buffalo

Betting Information for Florida vs. Buffalo

Panthers vs Sabres Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Panthers

-408

7

Florida and Buffalo Stats

  • On average, the Panthers put up 4.2 goals in a game (first in NHL), and the Sabres allow 3.5 (24th).
  • The Sabres are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.7), and the Panthers are 14th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • In terms of goal differential, Florida is +85 on the season (first in NHL).
  • Buffalo is 25th in the league in goal differential, at -53 (-0.7 per game).
  • The Panthers have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23.7% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
  • The Sabres have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 20.7% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (102 total points), having collected 26 goals and 76 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 76 points (1.3 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 42 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 26 goals and 43 assists for Florida.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 119 goals (2.71 goals against average) and racked up 1224 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is an offensive leader for Buffalo with 55 points (0.8 per game), with 31 goals and 24 assists in 68 games (playing 17:34 per game).
  • Jeff Skinner has amassed 51 points this season, with 29 goals and 22 assists.
  • Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin is among the leading scorers on the team with 44 total points (nine goals and 35 assists).
  • Craig Anderson has a .903 save percentage (35th in the league), with 705 total saves, allowing 76 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Sabres Injuries: Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Andrew Oglevie: Out (Undisclosed), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back)

How To Watch

April
8
2022

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
