Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida Panthers (34-10-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at United Center. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (73 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (44 points).
- Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: United Center
Arena: United Center
Florida and Chicago Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.3 (24th).
- The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (14th).
- Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +61.
- Chicago is 28th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -48.
- On the power play, the Panthers have scored 32 goals (on 20.6% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 37 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 28th in league).
- The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 46 points (1.0 per game), with 12 goals and 34 assists in 47 games (playing 21:34 per game).
- Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 41 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 12 assists in 51 games.
- Seth Jones is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 28 assists.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 100 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1042 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 68 points. He has 17 goals and 51 assists this season.
- Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
- Aaron Ekblad has 45 total points for Florida, with 12 goals and 33 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.5 goals against average, and 946 saves. His .919 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
