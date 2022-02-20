Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (34-10-5) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (18-25-8) as a part of Sunday's NHL action, starting at 3:00 PM ET at United Center. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (73 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (44 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Florida

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Florida vs. Chicago

Florida and Chicago Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Blackhawks concede 3.3 (24th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.4 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers are conceding 2.9 (14th).
  • Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +61.
  • Chicago is 28th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -48.
  • On the power play, the Panthers have scored 32 goals (on 20.6% of opportunities, 14th in NHL), and short-handed the Blackhawks have conceded 37 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 28th in league).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 31 power-play goals (successful on 19.9% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.7% of penalties).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane drives the offense for Chicago with 46 points (1.0 per game), with 12 goals and 34 assists in 47 games (playing 21:34 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with 41 total points this season. He has scored 29 goals and added 12 assists in 51 games.
  • Seth Jones is a crucial player on offense for Chicago with three goals and 28 assists.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 100 goals (2.8 goals against average) and compiled 1042 saves with a .912 save percentage (23rd in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jonathan Toews: Out (Concussion), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Reese Johnson: Out (Clavicle), Tyler Johnson: Out (Undisclosed), Riley Stillman: Out (Shoulder)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 68 points. He has 17 goals and 51 assists this season.
  • Sam Reinhart is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) to the team.
  • Aaron Ekblad has 45 total points for Florida, with 12 goals and 33 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a 2.5 goals against average, and 946 saves. His .919 save percentage ranks 14th in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
