How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Thursday features a meeting in Sunrise, Florida between the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) and Chicago Blackhawks (24-33-10) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 96 points and the Blackhawks rank 14th in the Western Conference with 58 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Chicago

Betting Information for Florida vs. Chicago

Panthers

-347

7

Florida and Chicago Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Blackhawks are 24th on defense (3.5 against).
  • On average, the Blackhawks score 2.7 goals in a game (25th in league), and the Panthers allow 2.9 (14th).
  • Florida has a +77 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
  • Chicago is 26th in the NHL in goal differential, at -53 (-0.8 per game).
  • The Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (23rd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Blackhawks have scored 42 power-play goals (successful on 21.3% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.8% of penalties).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's leading contributors (93 total points), having collected 23 goals and 70 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 66 points (1.2 per game), scoring 29 goals and adding 37 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 39 assists for Florida.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .914 save percentage (16th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 21 goals and 57 assists in 63 games for Chicago add up to 78 total points on the season.
  • Alex DeBrincat is a leading scorer for Chicago with 64 total points this season. He has scored 38 goals and added 26 assists in 67 games.
  • Seth Jones has netted five goals on the season, adding 40 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has played 20 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 542 saves and an .886 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol), Kirby Dach: Day To Day (Illness)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
31
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
