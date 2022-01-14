Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (24-7-5) and the Dallas Stars (18-13-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers rank second in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Stars are 11th in the Western Conference with 38 points.
How to Watch Florida vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: BB&T Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Florida vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Dallas Stats
- The Panthers are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Stars are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
- The Stars are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Panthers are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
- In terms of goal differential, Florida is +36 on the season (second in league).
- Dallas is 18th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
- The Stars have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities).
- The Stars have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 21 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 47 points in 36 games.
- Aaron Ekblad has 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 22 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's 29 points this season have come via 11 goals and 18 assists.
- In 25 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 61 goals (2.4 goals against average) and has recorded 691 saves.
- Spencer Knight has conceded 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 360 saves with an .896 save percentage (39th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Mason Marchment: Out (COVID-19), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Spencer Knight: Out (Health Protocols)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski's 15 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Dallas add up to 35 total points on the season.
- Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 13 goals and 19 assists.
- Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (14 goals and 12 assists).
- Braden Holtby has 469 saves while allowing 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).
- Jake Oettinger has made 287 total saves with a .923 save percentage, allowing 24 goals (2.0 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
14
2022
Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)