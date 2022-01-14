Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period against the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL slate on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (24-7-5) and the Dallas Stars (18-13-2), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers rank second in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Stars are 11th in the Western Conference with 38 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Dallas

Betting Information for Florida vs. Dallas

Panthers vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Dallas Stats

  • The Panthers are second in the league in goals scored per game (3.9), and the Stars are 16th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • The Stars are 17th in the NHL in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Panthers are 16th on defense (2.9 against).
  • In terms of goal differential, Florida is +36 on the season (second in league).
  • Dallas is 18th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
  • The Stars have conceded 22 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 19.0% of opportunities).
  • The Stars have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 21 while short-handed (14th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has been a top contributor on Florida this season, with 47 points in 36 games.
  • Aaron Ekblad has 32 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 22 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's 29 points this season have come via 11 goals and 18 assists.
  • In 25 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 61 goals (2.4 goals against average) and has recorded 691 saves.
  • Spencer Knight has conceded 42 goals (3.0 goals against average) and racked up 360 saves with an .896 save percentage (39th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Mason Marchment: Out (COVID-19), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Spencer Knight: Out (Health Protocols)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski's 15 goals and 20 assists in 33 games for Dallas add up to 35 total points on the season.
  • Jason Robertson has helped lead the attack for Dallas this season with 13 goals and 19 assists.
  • Dallas' Roope Hintz is among the leaders on the team with 26 total points (14 goals and 12 assists).
  • Braden Holtby has 469 saves while allowing 41 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .920 save percentage (11th in the league).
  • Jake Oettinger has made 287 total saves with a .923 save percentage, allowing 24 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Denis Gurianov: Out (COVID-19 Protocol), Alexander Radulov: Out (COVID-19), Braden Holtby: Out (COVID-19 Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
14
2022

Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) celebrates with center Frank Vatrano (77) and center Maxim Mamin (98) after scoring against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
