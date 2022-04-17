Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (53-15-6) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (112 points), and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference (68 points).

How to Watch Detroit vs. Florida

Florida and Detroit Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.2), and the Red Wings are 30th in goals allowed (3.8).
  • The Red Wings are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (2.9).
  • Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
  • Detroit is 29th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -73.
  • The Red Wings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).
  • The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 48 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

  • Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 38 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15%.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 56 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 27 goals and 29 assists.
  • Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals on the season, adding 33 assists.
  • Alex Nedeljkovic has 1500 saves while allowing 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: Day To Day (Illness)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has been a big player for Florida this season, with 108 points in 74 games.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 46 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's season total of 76 points has come from 27 goals and 49 assists.
  • In 49 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 125 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1295 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/9/2022

Predators

W 4-1

Away

-130

4/12/2022

Ducks

W 3-2

Home

-452

4/15/2022

Jets

W 6-1

Home

-279

4/17/2022

Red Wings

-

Away

-343

4/19/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

Red Wings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Senators

L 4-1

Home

-120

4/14/2022

Hurricanes

W 3-0

Away

+292

4/16/2022

Rangers

L 4-0

Away

+298

4/17/2022

Panthers

-

Home

+269

4/19/2022

Lightning

-

Away

-

4/21/2022

Panthers

-

Away

-

4/23/2022

Penguins

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
17
2022

Florida Panthers at Detroit Red Wings

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18096559
NHL

How to Watch Panthers at Red Wings

By Evan Lazar41 seconds ago
Apr 15, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his second goal of the first period with teammate center Sam Bennett (9) against the Winnipeg Jets at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Soccer

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
Soccer

Pumas UNAM vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 seconds ago
USATSI_18100843
PGA Tour

How to Watch RBC Heritage, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas41 seconds ago
college soccer
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Defensa y Justicia vs CA Tucuman

By Justin Carter15 minutes ago
imago1010517684h
Liga MX

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
Soccer

Athletic Bilbao vs. RC Celta de Vigo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy