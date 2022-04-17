Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/17/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) while New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) defends during the third period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (53-15-6) take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings (29-36-10) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference (112 points), and the Red Wings are 11th in the Eastern Conference (68 points).

How to Watch Detroit vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, April 17, 2022

Sunday, April 17, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Florida and Detroit Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.2), and the Red Wings are 30th in goals allowed (3.8).

The Red Wings are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (2.9).

Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Detroit is 29th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -73.

The Red Wings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.8% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.1% of opportunities).

The Red Wings have scored 36 power-play goals (26th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 48 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Detroit Impact Players

Dylan Larkin has scored 31 goals (0.4 per game) and put up 38 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 69 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Tyler Bertuzzi has scored 56 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has 27 goals and 29 assists.

Lucas Raymond has scored 22 goals on the season, adding 33 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic has 1500 saves while allowing 162 goals (3.3 goals against average) with a .903 save percentage (37th in the league).

Red Wings Injuries: Givani Smith: Out (Undisclosed), Robby Fabbri: Out For Season (Knee), Carter Rowney: Out (Undisclosed), Oskar Sundqvist: Day To Day (Illness)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been a big player for Florida this season, with 108 points in 74 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 61 games, with 34 goals and 46 assists.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 76 points has come from 27 goals and 49 assists.

In 49 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 125 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1295 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/9/2022 Predators W 4-1 Away -130 4/12/2022 Ducks W 3-2 Home -452 4/15/2022 Jets W 6-1 Home -279 4/17/2022 Red Wings - Away -343 4/19/2022 Islanders - Away - 4/21/2022 Red Wings - Home - 4/23/2022 Maple Leafs - Home -

Red Wings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/12/2022 Senators L 4-1 Home -120 4/14/2022 Hurricanes W 3-0 Away +292 4/16/2022 Rangers L 4-0 Away +298 4/17/2022 Panthers - Home +269 4/19/2022 Lightning - Away - 4/21/2022 Panthers - Away - 4/23/2022 Penguins - Home -

