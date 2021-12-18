Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) looks to score as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) and goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) defend the net in the third period of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The Minnesota Wild (19-8-2) host the Florida Panthers (18-7-4) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 2:00 PM ET at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are first (with 40 points) in the Western Conference and the Panthers are sixth (40 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Minnesota vs. Florida

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NHL Network
    • Arena: Xcel Energy Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Florida

    Wild vs Panthers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wild

    -1.5

    6

    Minnesota and Florida Stats

    • The Wild are second in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Panthers are 17th in goals allowed (2.9).
    • The Panthers are scoring 3.6 goals per game (second in league), and the Wild concede 2.9 (17th).
    • Minnesota is +22 overall in goal differential this season, third in the league.
    • Florida's goal differential is +18 on the season (eighth in the league).
    • The Panthers have conceded 18 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.0% of penalties), and the Wild have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 17.0% of opportunities).
    • The Panthers have scored 16 power-play goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Wild have conceded 19 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 11th in league).

    Florida Impact Players

    • Jonathan Huberdeau has recorded 10 goals and 23 assists in 29 games for Florida, good for 33 points.
    • Aaron Ekblad has amassed 24 points this season, with eight goals and 16 assists.
    • Sam Reinhart has 23 points so far, including nine goals and 14 assists.
    • Sergei Bobrovsky has a .917 save percentage (19th in the league), with 488 total saves (25.7 per game), allowing 44 goals (2.3 per game).
    • Jonas Johansson has an .880 save percentage, has recorded 176 saves (19.6 per game), and has allowed 24 goals (2.7 per game).

    Panthers Injuries: Aleksander Barkov: Out (Lower body), Carter Verhaeghe: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Radko Gudas: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Sam Bennett: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Maxim Mamin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brandon Montour: Day To Day (Health Protocols)

    Minnesota Impact Players

    • Kirill Kaprizov has been vital to Minnesota this season, with 33 points in 29 games.
    • Ryan Hartman is another of Minnesota's most productive contributors through 29 games, with 13 goals and 11 assists.
    • Mats Zuccarello has eight goals and 14 assists for Minnesota.
    • In 22 games, Cam Talbot has conceded 59 goals (2.7 per game) and has recorded 666 saves (30.3 per game).
    • Kaapo Kahkonen has recorded a .905 save percentage, conceding 19 goals (2.7 per game) with 180 saves (25.7 per game).

    Wild Injuries: None

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

