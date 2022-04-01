Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (24-37-5) host the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 2, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Devils rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference with 96 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

Prudential Center

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Florida

Favorite Moneyline Total Devils -

New Jersey and Florida Stats

On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).

The Panthers are first in the NHL in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Devils are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).

New Jersey is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -35.

Florida is +77 overall in terms of goals this season, first in the NHL.

On the power play, the Devils have scored 33 goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 42 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 15th in league).

The Devils have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 23 goals and 70 assists in 67 games for Florida, good for 93 points.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 29 goals and 37 assists.

Sam Reinhart's 24 goals and 39 assists add up to 63 points this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky has 1158 saves while giving up 109 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

New Jersey Impact Players

One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 65 points in 62 games (22 goals and 43 assists).

Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) to the team.

Nico Hischier has 47 total points for New Jersey, with 18 goals and 29 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.3 goals against average, and 593 saves. His .894 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

