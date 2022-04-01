Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils (24-37-5) host the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 2, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Devils rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference with 96 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Florida

Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Florida

Devils vs Panthers Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Devils

-

New Jersey and Florida Stats

  • On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).
  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Devils are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).
  • New Jersey is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -35.
  • Florida is +77 overall in terms of goals this season, first in the NHL.
  • On the power play, the Devils have scored 33 goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 42 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 15th in league).
  • The Devils have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 23 goals and 70 assists in 67 games for Florida, good for 93 points.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 29 goals and 37 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's 24 goals and 39 assists add up to 63 points this season.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has 1158 saves while giving up 109 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 65 points in 62 games (22 goals and 43 assists).
  • Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) to the team.
  • Nico Hischier has 47 total points for New Jersey, with 18 goals and 29 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.3 goals against average, and 593 saves. His .894 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.

Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 29, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost (48) celebrates his goal with right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck against Seattle Kraken center Karson Kuhlman (25) during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 21, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Mar 29, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Rangers center Andrew Copp (18) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) and left wing Chris Kreider (right) celebrate after defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. The Rangers won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) skates with the puck away from Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy