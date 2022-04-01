Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/2/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Jersey Devils (24-37-5) host the Florida Panthers (45-15-6) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 2, 2022, starting at 12:30 PM ET. The Devils rank 13th in the Eastern Conference with 53 points and the Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference with 96 points.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Prudential Center
Betting Information for New Jersey vs. Florida
New Jersey and Florida Stats
- On average, the Devils score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).
- The Panthers are first in the NHL in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Devils are 29th in goals allowed (3.6).
- New Jersey is 22nd in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -35.
- Florida is +77 overall in terms of goals this season, first in the NHL.
- On the power play, the Devils have scored 33 goals (on 17.7% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 42 (killing off 79.8% of penalties, 15th in league).
- The Devils have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (10th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 49 power-play goals (10th in power-play percentage).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 23 goals and 70 assists in 67 games for Florida, good for 93 points.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 29 goals and 37 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's 24 goals and 39 assists add up to 63 points this season.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has 1158 saves while giving up 109 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (15th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Patric Hornqvist: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
New Jersey Impact Players
- One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Jesper Bratt, who has scored 65 points in 62 games (22 goals and 43 assists).
- Jack Hughes is another of New Jersey's offensive options, contributing 54 points (24 goals, 30 assists) to the team.
- Nico Hischier has 47 total points for New Jersey, with 18 goals and 29 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has a 3.3 goals against average, and 593 saves. His .894 save percentage ranks 45th in the league.
Devils Injuries: Pavel Zacha: Day To Day (Upper-body), Andreas Johnsson: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Andrew Hammond: Out (Lower Body)
