Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders: Watch online, TV channel

The Eastern Conference's top-seeded Panthers take on the Islanders on Tuesday night.

The Panthers have not only secured a playoff spot, but they have also made a strong case for why they are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

They sit at 54-15-6 this season with 114 points on top of the Eastern Conference by eight points. Only the Avalanche in the Western Conference have more points than they do at 116.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at New York Islanders today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Florida has yet to lose in April, winning eight straight games coming into Tuesday's matchup with New York.

The Islanders, unfortunately, just missed out on the playoffs, despite being the first team not to be included at No. 9 in the conference. They were still 15 points behind the Capitals for the No. 8 seed.

New York is looking to bounce back from a loss on Sunday on the road against the Maple Leafs. It was tied after one period, and the Islanders were able to go up 2-1. However, New York could never keep it as it gave up three straight goals after that.

