Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the Florida Panthers (54-15-6) hit the ice against the New York Islanders (35-31-9), starting at 7:30 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (114 points), and the Islanders are ninth in the Eastern Conference (79 points).

How to Watch New York vs. Florida

Florida and New York Stats

  • The Panthers are scoring 4.2 goals per game (first in NHL), and the Islanders concede 2.7 (fifth).
  • The Islanders are 25th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Panthers are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • Florida is first in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +100.
  • New York is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.
  • The Islanders have conceded 29 power-play goals (fourth in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).
  • The Islanders have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 19.4% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties).

New York Impact Players

  • Brock Nelson has scored 34 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.3 per game), fueling the New York offense with 56 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 21.8%.
  • Mathew Barzal has racked up 51 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 37 assists.
  • Anders Lee is a key player on offense for New York with 26 goals and 17 assists.
  • Ilya Sorokin has played 48 games this season, conceding 109 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1388 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Semyon Varlamov: Day To Day (Illness)

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's leading contributor with 108 points. He has 30 goals and 78 assists this season.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has picked up 82 points (1.3 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 48 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's season total of 78 points has come from 28 goals and 50 assists.
  • In 49 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 125 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1295 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Ducks

W 3-2

Home

-452

4/15/2022

Jets

W 6-1

Home

-279

4/17/2022

Red Wings

W 6-1

Away

-368

4/19/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-204

4/21/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Maple Leafs

-

Home

-

4/24/2022

Lightning

-

Home

-

Islanders Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/14/2022

Penguins

L 6-3

Away

+133

4/15/2022

Canadiens

W 3-0

Away

-151

4/17/2022

Maple Leafs

L 4-2

Away

+157

4/19/2022

Panthers

-

Home

+169

4/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Sabres

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) and defenseman Noah Dobson (8) and center Brock Nelson (29) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) celebrates a goal scored by Nelson against the Dallas Stars during the second period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
