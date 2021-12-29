Dec 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) skates with the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during overtime at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Wednesday includes the Florida Panthers (18-7-4) hosting the New York Rangers (19-7-4) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with 40 points and the Rangers rank fifth in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. New York

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6

Florida and New York Stats

The Panthers are scoring 3.6 goals per game (second in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (fourth).

The Rangers score 2.8 goals per game (17th in league), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (15th).

Florida is +18 overall in goal differential this season, seventh in the NHL.

New York is 13th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +9.

The Panthers have scored 16 power-play goals (successful on 16.8% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 14 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 22 power-play goals (on 25.6% of opportunities, sixth in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 18 (killing off 80.0% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 33 points in 29 games (10 goals and 23 assists).

Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart has nine goals and 14 assists for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky allows 2.3 goals per game and racks up 25.7 saves per matchup.

Spencer Knight has an .892 save percentage (45th in the league), and has allowed 39 goals (3.0 per game) while racking up 321 saves (24.7 per game).

Panthers Injuries: Carter Verhaeghe: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Radko Gudas: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Sam Bennett: Day To Day (Health Protocols), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Brandon Montour: Day To Day (Health Protocols)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 33 points (1.1 per game), with nine goals and 24 assists in 29 games (playing 19:06 per game).

Adam Fox has helped lead the offense for New York this season with five goals and 26 assists.

Chris Kreider has netted 18 goals on the season, adding eight assists.

Alexandar Georgiev has a .902 save percentage (35th in the league). He has 293 saves (22.5 per game), and has given up 32 goals (2.5 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Kevin Rooney: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Patrik Nemeth: Out (COVID-19), Artemi Panarin: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist: Day To Day (Illness)

