Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the Florida Panthers (39-13-5) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (18-28-10) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second (with 83 points) and the Flyers 13th (46 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Philadelphia

Betting Information for Florida vs. Philadelphia

Panthers vs Flyers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and Philadelphia Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Flyers are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).
  • The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).
  • Florida has a +71 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
  • Philadelphia is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.
  • The Flyers have conceded 38 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 42 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).
  • The Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 78 points (18 goals, 60 assists) and plays an average of 19:12 per game.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 26 goals and 31 assists to total 57 points (1.3 per game).
  • Sam Reinhart has 54 total points for Florida, with 19 goals and 35 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 99 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1085 saves with a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

  • Cam Atkinson has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 42 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 11.9%.
  • Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 39 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 53 games.
  • Travis Konecny's nine goals and 24 assists add up to 33 points this season.
  • Carter Hart has 1061 saves while allowing 101 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Mar 6, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws (50) makes a kick save against St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 seconds ago
Dec 8, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Wagner Seahawks guard Alex Morales (2) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Seth Lundy (1) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Wagner 74-54. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the Big Ten Second Round Penn State vs Ohio State

By Adam Childs58 seconds ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck while being defended by San Jose Sharks center Nick Bonino (13) during the third period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) controls the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) trails the play during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a win against the New Jersey Devils with goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 6, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save on Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) shot during the third period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Cam Atkinson (89) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third period at the Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 20, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save in front of Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) in the second period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Ottawa Senators vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy