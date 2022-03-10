How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) defends during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Thursday NHL schedule includes the Florida Panthers (39-13-5) hosting the Philadelphia Flyers (18-28-10) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second (with 83 points) and the Flyers 13th (46 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Philadelphia

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: BB&T Center

BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. Philadelphia

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Philadelphia Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Flyers are 24th in goals allowed (3.4).

The Flyers score 2.5 goals per game (30th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 2.9 (14th).

Florida has a +71 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Philadelphia is -48 overall in terms of goals this season, 26th in the league.

The Flyers have conceded 38 power-play goals (21st in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 42 power-play goals (12th in power-play percentage).

The Flyers have scored 22 power-play goals (30th in league in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (15th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 78 points (18 goals, 60 assists) and plays an average of 19:12 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 26 goals and 31 assists to total 57 points (1.3 per game).

Sam Reinhart has 54 total points for Florida, with 19 goals and 35 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 99 goals (2.6 goals against average) and racked up 1085 saves with a .916 save percentage (14th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Cam Atkinson has scored 20 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Philadelphia offense with 42 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 3.0 shots per game, shooting 11.9%.

Claude Giroux is one of the impact players on offense for Philadelphia with 39 total points (0.7 per game), with 17 goals and 22 assists in 53 games.

Travis Konecny's nine goals and 24 assists add up to 33 points this season.

Carter Hart has 1061 saves while allowing 101 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league).

Flyers Injuries: Sean Couturier: Out For Season (Back), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

