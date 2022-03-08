Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) tries to control the puck around center Martin Necas (88) defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) and goaltender Antti Raanta (32) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Arena: PPG Paints Arena

Betting Information for Florida vs. Pittsburgh

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Pittsburgh Stats

The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (225 in 55 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (147 in 57).

The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).

Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.

Pittsburgh is +36 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.

The Penguins have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).

The Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Pittsburgh Impact Players

Jake Guentzel's 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games for Pittsburgh add up to 57 total points on the season.

Sidney Crosby is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 54 total points (1.2 per game), with 18 goals and 36 assists in 45 games.

Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (six goals and 43 assists).

Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1160 saves, and has allowed 99 goals (2.3 goals against average).

Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau has been a major player for Florida this season, with 76 points in 56 games.

Sam Reinhart has 52 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 34 assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 25 goals and 27 assists for Florida.

Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .898 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

