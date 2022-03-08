Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Florida Panthers (37-13-5) visiting the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-14-9) at PPG Paints Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers are second in the Eastern Conference (79 points), and the Penguins are fifth in the Eastern Conference (77 points).
How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Florida
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Arena: PPG Paints Arena
Betting Information for Florida vs. Pittsburgh
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and Pittsburgh Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (225 in 55 games), and the Penguins concede 2.6 (147 in 57).
- The Penguins are 11th in the league in scoring (3.2 goals per game), and the Panthers are 15th defensively (2.9 against).
- Florida has a +65 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
- Pittsburgh is +36 overall in terms of goals this season, eighth in the NHL.
- The Penguins have conceded 20 goals while short-handed (killing off 85.5% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 21.7% of opportunities).
- The Penguins have scored 38 power-play goals (12th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 35 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
Pittsburgh Impact Players
- Jake Guentzel's 27 goals and 30 assists in 51 games for Pittsburgh add up to 57 total points on the season.
- Sidney Crosby is one of the top contributors for Pittsburgh with 54 total points (1.2 per game), with 18 goals and 36 assists in 45 games.
- Pittsburgh's Kris Letang is among the top offensive players on the team with 49 total points (six goals and 43 assists).
- Tristan Jarry has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 1160 saves, and has allowed 99 goals (2.3 goals against average).
Penguins Injuries: Jason Zucker: Out (Core Muscle), Teddy Blueger: Out (Upper-body), Louis Domingue: Out (Undisclosed)
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been a major player for Florida this season, with 76 points in 56 games.
- Sam Reinhart has 52 points (1.0 per game), scoring 18 goals and adding 34 assists.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 25 goals and 27 assists for Florida.
- Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .898 save percentage (43rd in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/EST
