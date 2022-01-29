Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL slate includes the Florida Panthers (30-9-5) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-19-2) at BB&T Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. San Jose
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: BB&T Center
Betting Information for Florida vs. San Jose
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Panthers
-1.5
6.5
Florida and San Jose Stats
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 16 goals and 43 assists.
- Aaron Ekblad has 10 goals and 29 assists to total 39 points (0.9 per game).
- Sam Reinhart has 37 total points for Florida, with 12 goals and 25 assists.
- Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .899 save percentage (41st in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
San Jose Impact Players
- Timo Meier's 21 goals and 26 assists in 38 games for San Jose add up to 47 total points on the season.
- Tomas Hertl has posted 37 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.
- Logan Couture's 13 goals and 19 assists add up to 32 points this season.
- Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (34th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).
Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)
