Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Florida Panthers (30-9-5) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-19-2) at BB&T Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. San Jose

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: BB&T Center

BB&T Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. San Jose

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and San Jose Stats

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 16 goals and 43 assists.

Aaron Ekblad has 10 goals and 29 assists to total 39 points (0.9 per game).

Sam Reinhart has 37 total points for Florida, with 12 goals and 25 assists.

Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

San Jose Impact Players

Timo Meier's 21 goals and 26 assists in 38 games for San Jose add up to 47 total points on the season.

Tomas Hertl has posted 37 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.

Logan Couture's 13 goals and 19 assists add up to 32 points this season.

Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (34th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

