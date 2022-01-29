Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) and center Tomas Hertl (48) and right wing Timo Meier (28) score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott (1) during the second period. The goal was overturn upon review at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Saturday NHL slate includes the Florida Panthers (30-9-5) hosting the San Jose Sharks (22-19-2) at BB&T Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference and the Sharks are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. San Jose

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: BB&T Center
  Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. San Jose

Panthers vs Sharks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Panthers

-1.5

6.5

Florida and San Jose Stats

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (59 total points), having collected 16 goals and 43 assists.
  • Aaron Ekblad has 10 goals and 29 assists to total 39 points (0.9 per game).
  • Sam Reinhart has 37 total points for Florida, with 12 goals and 25 assists.
  • Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.2, and a .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

San Jose Impact Players

  • Timo Meier's 21 goals and 26 assists in 38 games for San Jose add up to 47 total points on the season.
  • Tomas Hertl has posted 37 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 21 goals and 16 assists.
  • Logan Couture's 13 goals and 19 assists add up to 32 points this season.
  • Adin Hill has a .901 save percentage (34th in the league), with 558 total saves, conceding 61 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Sharks Injuries: Nikolai Knyzhov: Out (Lower-body), Jacob Middleton: Out (Upper Body), Erik Karlsson: Out (Forearm), Adin Hill: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jonah Gadjovich: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

San Jose Sharks at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)


