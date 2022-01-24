Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Sunday features a matchup between the Florida Panthers (28-8-5) and the Seattle Kraken (12-24-4), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Climate Pledge Arena. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference with 61 points and the Kraken are 15th in the Western Conference with 28 points.

How to Watch Seattle vs. Florida

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

ROOT SPORTS Northwest Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Seattle Stats

Seattle Impact Players

Jordan Eberle's 12 goals and 12 assists in 38 games for Seattle add up to 24 total points on the season.

Jared McCann has racked up 23 points this season, with 15 goals and eight assists.

Seattle's Jaden Schwartz is among the leaders on the team with 20 total points (six goals and 14 assists).

Philipp Grubauer has 658 saves while giving up 87 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .883 save percentage (47th in the league).

Kraken Injuries: Chris Driedger: Out (COVID-19), Jaden Schwartz: Out (Upper body), Antoine Bibeau: Out (Health Protocols), Brandon Tanev: Out For Season (Lower body)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's most productive offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 55 points (15 goals, 40 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.

Aaron Ekblad has 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 25 assists.

Sam Reinhart has scored 12 goals and added 23 assists through 38 games for Florida.

Spencer Knight has a 3.3 goals against average, and 413 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 41st in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Gustav Forsling: Out (Health Protocols), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.