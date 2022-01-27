How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Thursday NHL slate includes the Florida Panthers (29-9-5) hosting the Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference with 63 points and the Golden Knights are fifth in the Western Conference with 53 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Las Vegas

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: BB&T Center

Betting Information for Florida vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Las Vegas Stats

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 58 points (16 goals, 42 assists) and plays an average of 19:14 per game.

Aaron Ekblad is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 37 points has come from 12 goals and 25 assists.

Spencer Knight has a 3.3 goals against average, and 413 saves. His .896 save percentage ranks 41st in the league.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper body), Olli Juolevi: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Las Vegas Impact Players

Chandler Stephenson's 12 goals and 26 assists in 42 games for Las Vegas add up to 38 total points on the season.

Shea Theodore has totaled 30 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 22 assists.

Jonathan Marchessault has 30 points so far, including 19 goals and 11 assists.

Laurent Brossoit has 323 saves while allowing 37 goals (2.9 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (40th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Max Pacioretty: Out (Wrist), Adam Brooks: Out (Undisclosed), Reilly Smith: Out (Health Protocols), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Jack Eichel: Out (Neck)

