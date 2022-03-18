Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates with the puck during a shootout against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (41-13-6) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (32-26-4) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on March 17, 2022, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Panthers rank first in the Eastern Conference with 88 points and the Golden Knights are eighth in the Western Conference with 68 points.

How to Watch Las Vegas vs. Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thursday, March 17, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Arena: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Florida vs. Las Vegas

Favorite Spread Total Panthers -1.5 6.5

Florida and Las Vegas Stats

On average, the Panthers score 4.1 goals in a game (first in league), and the Golden Knights allow 3.0 (17th).

The Golden Knights score 3.1 goals per game (191 in 62 games), and the Panthers give up 2.8 (171 in 60).

In terms of goal differential, Florida is +75 on the season (first in NHL).

Las Vegas is +2 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded 36 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.8% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities).

The Panthers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.1% of penalties), and the Golden Knights have scored 29 power-play goals (successful on 18.0% of opportunities).

Las Vegas Impact Players

Jonathan Marchessault's 25 goals and 22 assists in 56 games for Las Vegas add up to 47 total points on the season.

Chandler Stephenson has amassed 45 points this season, with 14 goals and 31 assists.

Reilly Smith's 16 goals and 22 assists add up to 38 points this season.

Laurent Brossoit has played 24 games this season, conceding 62 goals (2.9 goals against average) with 526 saves and an .895 save percentage (44th in the league).

Golden Knights Injuries: Reilly Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mark Stone: Out (Upper body), Alec Martinez: Out (Upper Body/Health and Safety Protocols), Brayden McNabb: Out (Arm), Ben Hutton: Out (COVID-19)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 84 points in 60 games (19 goals and 65 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 47 games, with 26 goals and 34 assists.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 58 points has come from 22 goals and 36 assists.

Spencer Knight has a goals against average of 3.0, and a .905 save percentage (32nd in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Anton Lundell: Day To Day (Lower Body), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Ryan Lomberg: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.