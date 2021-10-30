How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

The league-leading Panthers skate into Boston looking to keep their undefeated streak alive as they take on the Bruins on Saturday night.

With a top-five scoring offense and the second-best goals against average in the NHL, the undefeated Panthers (8–0) head to TD Garden to face off with the Bruins.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

You can stream the Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers beat the Bruins 4–1 on Wednesday behind 28 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky and a third-period goal by leading scorer Anthony Duclair. After Friday night’s 3–2 overtime win at Detroit, the Panthers are just the seventh team in NHL history to begin a season with eight consecutive victories.

A win against Boston on Saturday would make them just the fourth team in league history with nine straight wins to start a season.

Boston is undefeated on home ice this year but enters tonight on a two-game losing streak. The Bruins have been outscored 7–1 in their last two games. They have struggled on the power play this season; their unit ranks 26th in the NHL.

In Thursday’s 3–0 loss at Carolina, the Bruins went 0-for-5 with a man advantage and were unable to cash in on three power-play chances in the third period alone, including a minute-long 5-on-3 advantage.

Bobrovsky, in his third season with the Panthers, is having a career year so far, with a 1.81 goals-against average and is .944 save percentage.

Left winger Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 10 points (three goals and seven assists) and has recorded a point in five consecutive games.