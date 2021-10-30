How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The league-leading Panthers skate into Boston looking to keep their undefeated streak alive as they take on the Bruins on Saturday night.
    Author:

    With a top-five scoring offense and the second-best goals against average in the NHL, the undefeated Panthers (8–0) head to TD Garden to face off with the Bruins.

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins:

    Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NESN

    You can stream the Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers beat the Bruins 4–1 on Wednesday behind 28 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky and a third-period goal by leading scorer Anthony Duclair. After Friday night’s 3–2 overtime win at Detroit, the Panthers are just the seventh team in NHL history to begin a season with eight consecutive victories.

    A win against Boston on Saturday would make them just the fourth team in league history with nine straight wins to start a season.

    Boston is undefeated on home ice this year but enters tonight on a two-game losing streak. The Bruins have been outscored 7–1 in their last two games. They have struggled on the power play this season; their unit ranks 26th in the NHL. 

    In Thursday’s 3–0 loss at Carolina, the Bruins went 0-for-5 with a man advantage and were unable to cash in on three power-play chances in the third period alone, including a minute-long 5-on-3 advantage.

    Bobrovsky, in his third season with the Panthers, is having a career year so far, with a 1.81 goals-against average and is .944 save percentage.

    Left winger Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 10 points (three goals and seven assists) and has recorded a point in five consecutive games. 

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17033979
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Penguins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17048458
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets at Sharks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17052854
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Bruins

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17046186
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Pistons

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17047484
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pelicans

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17050020
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17011907
    College Football

    How to Watch Kansas at Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16965004
    College Football

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16971179
    College Football

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy