How to Watch Panthers vs. Sabres

The Panthers try to get back to first place in their division as they head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Monday.

For much of the season, the Panthers held the lead in the Atlantic Division. But the Lightning have surpassed them now, with a one-point advantage in the race.

However, with a win tonight against the Sabres, the Panthers could get back on top.

How to Watch: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV:

The Sabres are coming off a shutout against the Kings, a surprising result after they scored 10 goals across their previous back-to-back victories against solid playoff contenders in Toronto and Minnesota.

This game has the potential to be very high scoring if Buffalo can bounce back at home.

