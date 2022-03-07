Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers try to get back to first place in their division as they head to Buffalo to take on the Sabres on Monday.

For much of the season, the Panthers held the lead in the Atlantic Division. But the Lightning have surpassed them now, with a one-point advantage in the race.

However, with a win tonight against the Sabres, the Panthers could get back on top.

How to Watch: Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live Stream Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sabres are coming off a shutout against the Kings, a surprising result after they scored 10 goals across their previous back-to-back victories against solid playoff contenders in Toronto and Minnesota. 

This game has the potential to be very high scoring if Buffalo can bounce back at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Florida Panthers at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Sabres

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Bruins

By Christine Brown42 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Bulls vs. 76ers

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Mar 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball in front of Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Wright State Purdue Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch Horizon Tournament Semifinals: Wright State vs. Cleveland State

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Ferro vs. Independiente Rivadavia

By Rafael Urbina42 seconds ago
Delaware Towson Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch CAA Semifinals: Delaware vs. Towson

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
gonzaga women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch WCC Semifinal: Gonzaga vs. San Francisco

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 5
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Mountain West Quarterfinal: Air Force vs. Nevada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy