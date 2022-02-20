How to Watch Panthers vs. Blackhawks

The Panthers head to Chicago on Sunday afternoon looking to win their third straight game.

The Panthers finish a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Blackhawks looking to get their fourth win.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV:

Florida has beat the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes and Wild during its time away from home and have now won six of its last seven games.

The Panthers are now 34-10-5 overall and are three points up on the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. They have the most points in the Eastern Conference and look like a true Stanley Cup favorite.

Sunday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown against a Blackhawks team coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Stars on Friday night.

The loss to Dallas was the second straight for Chicago and has dropped them to 18-25-8 on the season. The Blackhawks have lost six of their last eight games.

Chicago will have to get hot quickly if it wants to have any shot at making a run at the playoffs. It will be tough for the Blackhawks to do, but they can still play spoiler and on Sunday get a win against the Panthers.

