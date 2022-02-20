How to Watch Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers head to Chicago on Sunday afternoon looking to win their third straight game.

The Panthers finish a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Blackhawks looking to get their fourth win. 

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida has beat the Blue Jackets, Hurricanes and Wild during its time away from home and have now won six of its last seven games.

The Panthers are now 34-10-5 overall and are three points up on the Lightning for first place in the Atlantic Division. They have the most points in the Eastern Conference and look like a true Stanley Cup favorite.

Sunday afternoon they will look to avoid a letdown against a Blackhawks team coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Stars on Friday night.

The loss to Dallas was the second straight for Chicago and has dropped them to 18-25-8 on the season. The Blackhawks have lost six of their last eight games.

Chicago will have to get hot quickly if it wants to have any shot at making a run at the playoffs. It will be tough for the Blackhawks to do, but they can still play spoiler and on Sunday get a win against the Panthers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Florida Panthers at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17576251
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Michigan in Women's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
35 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates between Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) and defenseman Andrew Peeke (2) during the first period at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) celebrates his goal with left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) defenseman MacKenzie Weegar (52) and right wing Patric Hornqvist (70) during the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_13932905 (2)
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch California at Oregon State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
WASHINGTON STATE
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Arizona at Washington State in Women’s Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17707097
College Basketball

How to Watch Memphis at SMU

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
USATSI_17691161 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Marquette at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; UCF Knights guard Darius Johnson (0) shoots the ball against Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (left) and guard Alex Lomax (10) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. SMU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy