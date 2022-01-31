How to Watch Panthers at Blue Jackets

On Monday night in NHL action, the Panthers will hit the road for a matchup against the Blue Jackets.

The 2021-22 NHL season will continue forward on Monday night with quite a few good games available for fans to watch. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has tried to threaten the season, the league has continued to push forward. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Panthers playing the Blue Jackets.

How to Watch the Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets Today:

Game Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Ahead of tonight's game, the Panthers hold a 31-9-5 record and are looking like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Florida has looked dominant on both sides of the ice. Last time out, it ended up beating the Sharks by a final score of 5-4.

On the other side, the Blue Jackets are 20-21-1 coming into this game. Columbus has had a rough year, but it can turn things around by stringing a few wins together. The Blue Jackets are fresh off of a 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Both of these teams are full of talent and this should be an entertaining game to watch. The Panthers may be favored to win, but the Blue Jackets will not go down without a major fight.

