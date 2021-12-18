How to Watch Panthers at Wild

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jonathan Huberdeau and the Panthers travel to Western Conference top-ranked Ryan Hartman and the Wild on Saturday afternoon.
    The Panthers started out their season 13-2 and were on top of the Eastern Conference. They are now 18-7-4.

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since October, Florida has been 10-11 and has fallen all the way down to No. 6 in the conference with 40 points, one behind the Rangers and Capitals and five in front of the Penguins.

    Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team in goals and assists with 10 scored and 23 assisted on in 75 shots on goal. Keeper Sergei Bobrovsky has 12 wins and a .917 save percentage.

    The Wild went on an eight-game winning streak from late November to early December. Since then, they have lost three in a row to the Kings 2-1, the Golden Knights 6-4 and the Sabres 3-2. 

    They rank No. 2 in goals scored with 105 against Florida's No. 3 with 103 scored. Ryan Hartman leads Minnesota in goals scored with 13 goals and 11 assists in 101 shots on goal.

    Minnesota opened up as favorites to take the win with a favored money line of -195. Florida's opening money line is +155. 

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
