How to Watch Panthers at Wild

Jonathan Huberdeau and the Panthers travel to Western Conference top-ranked Ryan Hartman and the Wild on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers started out their season 13-2 and were on top of the Eastern Conference. They are now 18-7-4.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild Today:



Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Since October, Florida has been 10-11 and has fallen all the way down to No. 6 in the conference with 40 points, one behind the Rangers and Capitals and five in front of the Penguins.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the team in goals and assists with 10 scored and 23 assisted on in 75 shots on goal. Keeper Sergei Bobrovsky has 12 wins and a .917 save percentage.

The Wild went on an eight-game winning streak from late November to early December. Since then, they have lost three in a row to the Kings 2-1, the Golden Knights 6-4 and the Sabres 3-2.

They rank No. 2 in goals scored with 105 against Florida's No. 3 with 103 scored. Ryan Hartman leads Minnesota in goals scored with 13 goals and 11 assists in 101 shots on goal.

Minnesota opened up as favorites to take the win with a favored money line of -195. Florida's opening money line is +155.

