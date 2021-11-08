The Panthers look to extend their season-opening point streak to 12 games when they travel to New York on Monday night.

The Panthers head to New York as the winners of two straight and with a league-best 10-0-1 record on the season.

Last week brought the resignation of Florida coach Joel Quenneville and the team's first loss of the season, but the Panthers rebounded with two wins against strong teams in the Capitals and the Hurricanes.

How to Watch Panthers at Rangers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 8, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Panthers at Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers knocked off the Capitals 5–4 and then dealt the Hurricanes their first loss of the year in a 5–2 victory.

They will look to stay unbeaten in regulation Monday when they travel to face a Rangers team that has lost three straight.

New York will host the Panthers after a 6–0 loss to the Flames on Saturday. The Rangers looked lost throughout the blowout defeat, which dropped their record to 6-3-3. Before their current three game losing streak, they had won six of their previous seven contests.

The Rangers will look to snap their losing streak Monday and deal the Panthers their first regulation loss of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.