    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers look to extend their franchise-best start when they travel to Philadelphia on Saturday night to face the Flyers.
    Author:

    The Panthers have won a franchise-best four straight games to start the season and will look to make it five in a row Saturday against the Flyers.

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

    Live stream the Panthers at Flyers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Panthers have scored at least four goals in each of their games so far and have allowed just seven goals for an NHL-best plus-11 goal differential, tied with the Oilers.

    Saturday they take on a Flyers team that is coming off two straight wins. Philadelphia (2-0-1) has scored six goals in both of those wins and have scored 16 total in its first three matches. Philadelphia is led in scoring by Joel Farabee, Cam Atkinson and Travis Konecny, who all have three goals so far.

    The Flyers' one loss was a 5–4 shootout loss to Vancouver to start the year.

    This should be an interesting match with two teams that have scored a lot of goals so far this season. The Panthers have played better defense, but they will be tested by the high-powered Flyers offense.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_16999563
    NHL

