How to Watch Panthers vs. Penguins

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers, the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference, travel to Pittsburgh to take on the No. 5 ranked Penguins.

The Panthers are the No. 3 team in a tight Eastern Conference race. They are 37-13-5 this season through 55 games with a total of 79 points. They are four points behind the Hurricanes, who lead the conference.

Florida is ranked No. 1 in the NHL in goals scored with 225 goals in 55 games. That is 4.1 goals per game this season. It is 2-0 in the last week with wins over the Senators and the Red Wings, both at home. Now, the team goes on the road.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: March 8, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Penguins will be the second road game for Florida this week after playing the Sabres on Monday. They are No. 5 in the same conference as Florida and are 34-14-9 with 77 points.

The Penguins are one of the only teams ranked high because of their defense. Pittsburgh ranks No. 5 in goals scored against it this season, with only 147 goals allowed through 55 games. It also ranks No. 9 in goals scored with 183 over the course of this season.

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
