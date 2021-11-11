The Panthers and Penguins both try to snap two-game losing streaks when they meet up Thursday evening.

The Panthers head north to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins after losing two straight games for the first time this year. Florida dropped consecutive games to the Rangers and Devils earlier this week.

How to Watch Panthers at Penguins Today:

Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The losses were just the second and third of the year for the Panthers who started the season with eight straight wins. Florida has looked like the best team in the NHL all year, but this mini-losing streak has shown some kinks in their armor.

Thursday night, they look to get back on track against a Penguins team that has also lost two in a row.

Pittsburgh has not only lost two in a row but they dropped five of their last six. The last two, though, have come by the way of shootouts, and their last three games have all gone into at least overtime.

The Penguins are playing close games; they just haven't been able to finish them. The last loss has to be especially painful, as it was to the Blackhawks who had only two wins coming into the game.

