Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Panthers and Penguins both try to snap two-game losing streaks when they meet up Thursday evening.
    Author:

    The Panthers head north to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins after losing two straight games for the first time this year. Florida dropped consecutive games to the Rangers and Devils earlier this week.

    How to Watch Panthers at Penguins Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

    Live stream the Panthers at Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses were just the second and third of the year for the Panthers who started the season with eight straight wins. Florida has looked like the best team in the NHL all year, but this mini-losing streak has shown some kinks in their armor.

    Thursday night, they look to get back on track against a Penguins team that has also lost two in a row.

    Pittsburgh has not only lost two in a row but they dropped five of their last six. The last two, though, have come by the way of shootouts, and their last three games have all gone into at least overtime. 

    The Penguins are playing close games; they just haven't been able to finish them. The last loss has to be especially painful, as it was to the Blackhawks who had only two wins coming into the game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Florida Panthers at Pittsburgh Penguins

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 28, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles the ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at 76ers

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_12008763
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at George Washington in Women's College Basketball

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125815
    NHL

    How to Watch Panthers at Penguins

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Albert Wilson (2) against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Ravens at Dolphins

    4 minutes ago
    Boston Bruins
    NHL

    How to Watch Oilers at Bruins

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17125825
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Devils

    4 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Washington at Maryland

    34 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Providence

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17114915
    SI Guide

    Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Into ‘Thursday Night Football’

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy