How to Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

The Panthers and Kraken play for the second time this season with the teams in very different situations.

Florida (27-8-5) edged the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in a shootout on the road Friday night, while Seattle (12-24-4) was blanked 5-0 at home by the St. Louis Blues on Friday night. The Panthers have 59 points on the season, while the Kraken have 28 points.

The win against Vancouver marked Florida's sixth win in seven games. The Panthers are tied for the top spot in the Atlantic Division with the Lightning.

Trailing 1-0 in the third period, Sam Reinhart got a goal on the power play to make it 1-1 and eventually get the game to overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov each scored goals in the shootout, while Spencer Knight denied two of three shooters to lock down the win for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Kraken were outplayed from the start against the Blues. The Kraken allowed a goal before the first media timeout and never recovered to end their two-game winning streak. It was the third time they were shut out this season and their 13th loss in 16 games.

In the first meeting between the teams, Seattle earned a 4-1 victory on the road back on Nov. 27, 2021.