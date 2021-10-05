How to Watch Panthers at Lightning

The Panthers hit the road Tuesday to take on the Lightning in one of the final dress rehearsals for both teams before the NHL regular season begins next week.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NHL Network

Last season, the Lightning ended up winning the Stanley Cup finals in five games over the Canadiens. Tampa Bay still has a roster loaded with talent and should again prove a force to be reckoned with this season.

The Panthers finished last season second in the Central Division, above the Lightning in third place, but lost in the first round of the playoffs against Tampa Bay.

Coming into Tuesday's matchup, the Panthers are 4–0 in preseason play with a pair of wins against the Predators and another pair against the Stars.

In Florida's most recent win, 6–3 against the Stars, six different players scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov led the team with three points on a goal and two assists.

The Lightning are just 1–3 in the preseason. They split two games against the Hurricanes and loss to games to the Predators.

