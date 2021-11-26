How to Watch Panthers at Capitals

The 2021-22 NHL season continues on Friday with the Panthers and Capitals set to face off.

The 2021-22 NHL season is flying by, but fans will have plenty of good matchups to watch on Friday. One of those games will feature the Panthers and Capitals playing in Washington.

How to Watch Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

So far this season, the Panthers have looked like a top-notch Stanley Cup contender. They come into this game with an impressive 14-2-3 record. A win over the Capitals would keep their hot streak alive and keep pushing them up in the standings.

On the other side of the rink, the Capitals have had a good start to the season as well. Washington comes into this showdown with a 12-3-5 record. They could wind up being a very serious contender by the time the end of the season rolls around.

Both of these teams have the talent to be a serious factor in the postseason. Getting the chance to see them face off today is one that fans shouldn't pass up on.

Make sure to tune in to see which team comes out on top.

