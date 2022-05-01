Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida Panthers (58-18-6) square off against the Washington Capitals (44-26-12) during Tuesday's NHL action, starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers rank first with 122 points and the Capitals are eighth with 100 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

11/30/2021

Panthers

Capitals

5-4 FLA

11/26/2021

Capitals

Panthers

4-3 WAS

11/4/2021

Panthers

Capitals

5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (3.0 against).
  • The Capitals are 10th in the league in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Panthers are 12th defensively (3.0 against).
  • Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
  • Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
  • The Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
  • The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau is one of Florida's top contributors (115 total points), having put up 30 goals and 85 assists.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's 84 points this season have come via 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 41 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Washington offense with 91 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 15%.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson's 17 goals and 54 assists add up to 71 points this season.
  • Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (45th in the league), with 1026 total saves, allowing 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Alex Ovechkin: Day To Day (Upper-body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

