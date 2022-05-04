Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a showdown between the Florida Panthers (58-18-6) and the Washington Capitals (44-26-12), starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 122 points and the Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, May 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: BB&T Center

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

Date Home Away Result 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 5/3/2022 Panthers Capitals 4-2 WAS 11/30/2021 Panthers Capitals 5-4 FLA 11/26/2021 Capitals Panthers 4-3 WAS 11/4/2021 Panthers Capitals 5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (3.0 against).

The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (242 in 82).

Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.

Washington is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).

The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.

In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 41 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 91 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 78 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.

John Carlson is a crucial player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (49th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

