Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes a showdown between the Florida Panthers (58-18-6) and the Washington Capitals (44-26-12), starting at 7:30 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers sit in first place in the Eastern Conference with 122 points and the Capitals rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: BB&T Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

11/30/2021

Panthers

Capitals

5-4 FLA

11/26/2021

Capitals

Panthers

4-3 WAS

11/4/2021

Panthers

Capitals

5-4 (F/OT) FLA

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th on defense (3.0 against).
  • The Capitals score 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (242 in 82).
  • Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.
  • Washington is 12th in the league in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).
  • The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (on 18.4% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Panthers have conceded 53 (killing off 79.5% of penalties, 16th in league).

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has accumulated 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals (0.6 per game) and dished out 41 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 91 total points (1.2 per game). He takes 4.3 shots per game, shooting 15%.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 78 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson is a crucial player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has allowed 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collected 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (49th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 3, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates after scoring against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 28, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his game winning power play goal in overtime against the Calgary Flames with teammates at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Actor Don Cheadle (L) walks with Jonas Blixt during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonas Blixt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Austin Cook takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Austin Cook at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his second shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | May 5- 8

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy