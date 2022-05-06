Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch at 1:00 PM ET Saturday on ESPN when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers are first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th defensively (3.0 against).
- On average, the Capitals post 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).
- Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the league.
- Washington is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 91 points (1.2 per game), with 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games (playing 20:34 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.
- John Carlson has 71 points so far, including 17 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while allowing 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (55th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 115 points in 80 games (30 goals and 85 assists).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (28th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/29/2022
Canadiens
L 10-2
Away
-190
5/3/2022
Capitals
L 4-2
Home
-250
5/5/2022
Capitals
W 5-1
Home
-278
5/7/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-193
5/9/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/29/2022
Rangers
L 3-2
Away
-109
5/3/2022
Panthers
W 4-2
Away
+230
5/5/2022
Panthers
L 5-1
Away
+224
5/7/2022
Panthers
-
Home
+161
5/9/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
