Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Watch at 1:00 PM ET Saturday on ESPN when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round. The series is tied up 1-1. The Panthers are first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Capital One Arena

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers are first in the NHL in scoring (4.1 goals per game), and the Capitals are 12th defensively (3.0 against).

On average, the Capitals post 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).

Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Washington is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the NHL.

The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals on power-plays (12th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.5% of penalties), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (successful on 18.4% of opportunities).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin drives the offense for Washington with 91 points (1.2 per game), with 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games (playing 20:34 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a leading scorer for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.

John Carlson has 71 points so far, including 17 goals and 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while allowing 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (55th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 115 points in 80 games (30 goals and 85 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (28th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/29/2022 Canadiens L 10-2 Away -190 5/3/2022 Capitals L 4-2 Home -250 5/5/2022 Capitals W 5-1 Home -278 5/7/2022 Capitals - Away -193 5/9/2022 Capitals - Away -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/29/2022 Rangers L 3-2 Away -109 5/3/2022 Panthers W 4-2 Away +230 5/5/2022 Panthers L 5-1 Away +224 5/7/2022 Panthers - Home +161 5/9/2022 Panthers - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.