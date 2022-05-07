Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (122 points), while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

  • Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Arena: Capital One Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the NHL in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Capitals are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).
  • Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.
  • Washington is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).
  • The Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
  • The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are important for Washington. He has put up 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson has 71 points so far, including 17 goals and 54 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while giving up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (56th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart's 84 points this season have come via 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1428 saves with a .912 save percentage (29th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/3/2022

Capitals

L 4-2

Home

-250

5/5/2022

Capitals

W 5-1

Home

-278

5/7/2022

Capitals

-

Away

-

5/9/2022

Capitals

-

Away

-184

5/11/2022

Capitals

-

Home

-

Capitals Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/3/2022

Panthers

W 4-2

Away

+230

5/5/2022

Panthers

L 5-1

Away

+224

5/7/2022

Panthers

-

Home

-

5/9/2022

Panthers

-

Home

+152

5/11/2022

Panthers

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
