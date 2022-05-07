How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Panthers are first in the Eastern Conference (122 points), while the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference (100 points).
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers are first in the NHL in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Capitals are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).
- The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.3), and the Panthers are 12th in goals allowed (3.0).
- Florida is first in the league in terms of goal differential, at +95.
- Washington is 12th in the NHL in goal differential, at +28 (+0.3 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin's 91 points are important for Washington. He has put up 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
- John Carlson has 71 points so far, including 17 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has 1026 saves while giving up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .896 save percentage (56th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 88 points (1.3 per game), scoring 39 goals and adding 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart's 84 points this season have come via 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.7 goals against average) and recorded 1428 saves with a .912 save percentage (29th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Capitals
L 4-2
Home
-250
5/5/2022
Capitals
W 5-1
Home
-278
5/7/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
5/9/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-184
5/11/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/3/2022
Panthers
W 4-2
Away
+230
5/5/2022
Panthers
L 5-1
Away
+224
5/7/2022
Panthers
-
Home
-
5/9/2022
Panthers
-
Home
+152
5/11/2022
Panthers
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.