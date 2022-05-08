Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks when the Florida Panthers visit the Washington Capitals. The Capitals up 2-1. The Panthers sit in first place and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Monday, May 9, 2022

Monday, May 9, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida and Washington Stats

The Panthers are scoring 4.1 goals per game (first in league), and the Capitals are conceding 3.0 (12th).

The Capitals are 10th in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Panthers are 12th on defense (3.0 against).

Florida has a +95 goal differential on the season, first in the league.

Washington's goal differential is +28 on the season (12th in the NHL).

The Capitals have conceded 44 power-play goals (12th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (fifth in power-play percentage).

The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has scored 50 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 41 assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Washington offense with 91 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 4.3 shots per game, shooting 15%.

Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the offense for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.

John Carlson has netted 17 goals on the season, chipping in 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has an .896 save percentage (56th in the league), with 1026 total saves, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

Jonathan Huberdeau is Florida's top contributor with 115 points. He has 30 goals and 85 assists this season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's top contributors through 67 games, with 39 goals and 49 assists.

Sam Reinhart's season total of 84 points has come from 33 goals and 51 assists.

In 54 games, Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has recorded 1428 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Capitals L 4-2 Home -250 5/5/2022 Capitals W 5-1 Home -278 5/7/2022 Capitals L 6-1 Away -199 5/9/2022 Capitals - Away -179 5/11/2022 Capitals - Home -

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/3/2022 Panthers W 4-2 Away +230 5/5/2022 Panthers L 5-1 Away +224 5/7/2022 Panthers W 6-1 Home +165 5/9/2022 Panthers - Home +150 5/11/2022 Panthers - Away -

Regional restrictions apply.