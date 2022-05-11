Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN when the Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. The Panthers rank first with 122 points and the Capitals are eighth with 100 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Florida vs. Washington
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: BB&T Center
Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/9/2022
Capitals
Panthers
3-2 (F/OT) FLA
5/7/2022
Capitals
Panthers
6-1 WAS
5/5/2022
Panthers
Capitals
5-1 FLA
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
5/3/2022
Panthers
Capitals
4-2 WAS
Florida and Washington Stats
- The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
- The Capitals are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).
- Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
- Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
- The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 53 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).
Florida Impact Players
- Jonathan Huberdeau has been vital to Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 39 goals and 49 assists.
- Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1428 saves with a .912 save percentage (26th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has totaled 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington, good for 91 points.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
- John Carlson has earned 17 goals on the season, chipping in 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has given up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (57th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
