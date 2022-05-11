Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN when the Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. The Panthers rank first with 122 points and the Capitals are eighth with 100 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Washington

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Washington

DateHomeAwayResult

5/9/2022

Capitals

Panthers

3-2 (F/OT) FLA

5/7/2022

Capitals

Panthers

6-1 WAS

5/5/2022

Panthers

Capitals

5-1 FLA

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

5/3/2022

Panthers

Capitals

4-2 WAS

Florida and Washington Stats

  • The Panthers score 4.1 goals per game (337 in 82 games), and the Capitals give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
  • The Capitals are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Panthers concede 3.0 (12th).
  • Florida is first in the NHL in goal differential, at +95 (+1.2 per game).
  • Washington has a +28 goal differential on the season, 12th in the NHL.
  • The Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities), and the Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties).
  • The Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Panthers have conceded 53 while short-handed (16th in penalty-kill percentage).

Florida Impact Players

  • Jonathan Huberdeau has been vital to Florida this season, with 115 points in 80 games.
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 67 games, with 39 goals and 49 assists.
  • Sam Reinhart has 84 total points for Florida, with 33 goals and 51 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has conceded 137 goals (2.7 goals against average) and racked up 1428 saves with a .912 save percentage (26th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin has totaled 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington, good for 91 points.
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has helped lead the attack for Washington this season with 24 goals and 54 assists.
  • John Carlson has earned 17 goals on the season, chipping in 54 assists.
  • Ilya Samsonov has given up 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) and compiled 1026 saves with an .896 save percentage (57th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
