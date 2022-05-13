Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

May 9, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) makes a save on Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) in the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead 3-2 in the series. The Panthers rank first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Washington vs. Florida

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply) Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida and Washington Stats

On average, the Panthers score 4.1 goals in a game (first in league), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).

The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).

Florida is +95 overall in goal differential this season, first in the NHL.

Washington is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.

The Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).

The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington, good for 91 points.

Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.

John Carlson is a crucial player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.

Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (58th in the league).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.

Sam Reinhart has scored 33 goals and added 51 assists through 78 games for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (27th in the league).

Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Mason Marchment: Day To Day (Lower body)

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/7/2022 Capitals L 6-1 Away -199 5/9/2022 Capitals W 3-2 Away -179 5/11/2022 Capitals W 5-3 Home -340 5/13/2022 Capitals - Away -167

Capitals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/7/2022 Panthers W 6-1 Home +165 5/9/2022 Panthers L 3-2 Home +149 5/11/2022 Panthers L 5-3 Away +194 5/13/2022 Panthers - Home +142

Regional restrictions apply.