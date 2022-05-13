Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6

How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to see Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday at 7:30 PM ET on NBC Sports Networks when the Washington Capitals host the Florida Panthers. The Panthers lead 3-2 in the series. The Panthers rank first and the Capitals eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Washington vs. Florida
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Florida and Washington Stats
- On average, the Panthers score 4.1 goals in a game (first in league), and the Capitals concede 3.0 (12th).
- The Capitals put up 3.3 goals per game (270 in 82 games), and the Panthers give up 3.0 (242 in 82).
- Florida is +95 overall in goal differential this season, first in the NHL.
- Washington is +28 overall in terms of goals this season, 12th in the league.
- The Capitals have conceded 44 goals while short-handed (killing off 80.4% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 64 power-play goals (successful on 24.4% of opportunities).
- The Panthers have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (16th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Capitals have scored 47 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin has recorded 50 goals and 41 assists in 77 games for Washington, good for 91 points.
- Evgeny Kuznetsov is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 78 total points this season. He has scored 24 goals and added 54 assists in 79 games.
- John Carlson is a crucial player on offense for Washington with 17 goals and 54 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov has played 44 games this season, conceding 119 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 1026 saves and an .896 save percentage (58th in the league).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Tom Wilson: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top contributing offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) and plays an average of 19:26 per game.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's offensive options, contributing 88 points (39 goals, 49 assists) to the team.
- Sam Reinhart has scored 33 goals and added 51 assists through 78 games for Florida.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has a goals against average of 2.7, and a .912 save percentage (27th in the league).
Panthers Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19), Mason Marchment: Day To Day (Lower body)
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/7/2022
Capitals
L 6-1
Away
-199
5/9/2022
Capitals
W 3-2
Away
-179
5/11/2022
Capitals
W 5-3
Home
-340
5/13/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-167
Capitals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/7/2022
Panthers
W 6-1
Home
+165
5/9/2022
Panthers
L 3-2
Home
+149
5/11/2022
Panthers
L 5-3
Away
+194
5/13/2022
Panthers
-
Home
+142
