The NHL schedule on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (52-15-6) and the Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first (with 110 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th (81 points) in the Western Conference.
- Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: BB&T Center
Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Winnipeg
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
1/25/2022
Jets
Panthers
5-3 FLA
Florida and Winnipeg Stats
- The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Jets are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Panthers allow 2.9 (12th).
- Florida has a +90 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
- Winnipeg is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
- The Jets have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
- The Jets have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties).
Florida Impact Players
- One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 105 points in 73 games (28 goals and 77 assists).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 34 goals and 46 assists to total 80 points (1.3 per game).
- Sam Reinhart has 74 total points for Florida, with 27 goals and 47 assists.
- Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 124 goals (2.70 goals against average) and recorded 1265 saves.
Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 85 points (1.2 per game), with 42 goals and 43 assists in 71 games (playing 21:52 per game).
- Mark Scheifele has posted 70 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league), with 1853 total saves, allowing 180 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)
(Sign up now for a free trial.)