How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (52-15-6) and the Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first (with 110 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th (81 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Winnipeg

Game Day: Friday, April 15, 2022

Friday, April 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: BB&T Center

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Winnipeg

Date Home Away Result 1/25/2022 Jets Panthers 5-3 FLA

Florida and Winnipeg Stats

The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Jets are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Panthers allow 2.9 (12th).

Florida has a +90 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.

Winnipeg is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.

The Jets have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Jets have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties).

Florida Impact Players

One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 105 points in 73 games (28 goals and 77 assists).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 34 goals and 46 assists to total 80 points (1.3 per game).

Sam Reinhart has 74 total points for Florida, with 27 goals and 47 assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 124 goals (2.70 goals against average) and recorded 1265 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 85 points (1.2 per game), with 42 goals and 43 assists in 71 games (playing 21:52 per game).

Mark Scheifele has posted 70 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league), with 1853 total saves, allowing 180 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

