How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers players celebrate after defeating the Anaheim Ducks in overtime at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Friday includes a game between the Florida Panthers (52-15-6) and the Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11), starting at 7:00 PM ET at BB&T Center. The Panthers are first (with 110 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Jets are 11th (81 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Florida vs. Winnipeg

Head-to-head results for Florida vs. Winnipeg

DateHomeAwayResult

1/25/2022

Jets

Panthers

5-3 FLA

Florida and Winnipeg Stats

  • The Panthers are first in the league in goals scored per game (4.1), and the Jets are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • On average, the Jets score 3.1 goals in a game (15th in league), and the Panthers allow 2.9 (12th).
  • Florida has a +90 goal differential on the season, first in the NHL.
  • Winnipeg is 0 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
  • The Jets have conceded 54 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.6% of penalties), and the Panthers have scored 57 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
  • The Jets have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Panthers have conceded 48 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.1% of penalties).

Florida Impact Players

  • One of Florida's top offensive players this season is Jonathan Huberdeau, who has scored 105 points in 73 games (28 goals and 77 assists).
  • Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 34 goals and 46 assists to total 80 points (1.3 per game).
  • Sam Reinhart has 74 total points for Florida, with 27 goals and 47 assists.
  • Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed 124 goals (2.70 goals against average) and recorded 1265 saves.

Panthers Injuries: Aaron Ekblad: Out (Lower-body), Noel Acciari: Out (Upper Body), Markus Nutivaara: Out (Undisclosed), Jonas Johansson: Out (COVID-19)

Winnipeg Impact Players

  • Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 85 points (1.2 per game), with 42 goals and 43 assists in 71 games (playing 21:52 per game).
  • Mark Scheifele has posted 70 total points (1.0 per game) this season. He has 29 goals and 41 assists.
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois has netted 26 goals on the season, chipping in 29 assists.
  • Connor Hellebuyck has a .911 save percentage (20th in the league), with 1853 total saves, allowing 180 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Day To Day (Upper-body), Logan Stanley: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
