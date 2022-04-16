How to Watch Flyers at Sabres

The Flyers look to snap a three-game losing streak on Saturday when it travels to Buffalo to take on the Sabres

The Flyers head to Buffalo on Saturday in the first of a back-to-back series with the Sabres. Buffalo will come to Philadelphia on Sunday to wrap up the mini series.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Flyers will be looking to get just their third win in the last 11 games on Saturday. Philadelphia comes in losers of their last three as its tough season continues.

The Flyers are now just 23-40-11 and are in last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have long been eliminated from the playoffs but are just trying to finish off the year with some wins to gain some momentum going into next year.

The Sabres are in much of the same boat, but they had much lower expectations coming into this year.

Buffalo has been one of the worst teams in the NHL over the last few years, but the Sabres have shown some improvement and are in sixth place in the Atlantic Division with a. 27-38-11 record.

It isn't the best record, but they have played much better at times this year and hope next year is the season they finally have a breakthrough.

Regional restrictions may apply.