How to Watch Flyers at Canadiens

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Flyers and Canadiens are both looking to stop their six-game losing streaks when they meet on Thursday night.

Maybe nobody more in the league would like this season to be over more than the Flyers and Canadiens. Both had tremendous expectations going into this season. The Flyers were expected to have a bounce-back season while the Canadiens were coming off their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 1993. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: April 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

By season's end, they have both fired their coaches and are in last place in their respective divisions in the East. To add insult to injury, they've both lost six games in a row. The good news is that the light is at the end of the tunnel with five games left to go and with someone's losing streak will end tonight. 

Philadelphia dropped back-to-back games against the Sabres and lost its most recent game against the Maple Leafs. It was close late into the second period tied at one but the Maple Leafs firmly took control the rest of the way. Goalie Jack Campbell played outstanding, stopping 37 shots for his 30th win. 

If the Flyers keep up that shot intensity, they could have a good shot at ending this streak. Montreal is coming off a loss against the Minnesota Wild. It was a 2-0 shutout as goalie Cam Talbot was stellar stopping all 26 shots that came his way. The Canadiens will need to rely on their home crowd tonight to get the win. 

