Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capitals will try to make it four in a row with a win over the Flyers tonight.

The Flyers (23-38-11) will hit the road today to head down to Washington, D.C., to play the Capitals (40-22-10). 

How to Watch the Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flyers have been alternating wins over their last five games. The team recently dropped a loss to the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard, and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers, but it was not enough to overcome the Ducks' offense. Philly still seems to be struggling on defense, and the team has been struggling in general for most of the season. 

The Capitals are coming into tonight's game with a three-game win streak knocking off the Bruins, Penguins, and Lightning. The players-only meeting that the team held after two straight losses was just what was needed to pick up the wins and gain some consistency. Washington is heavily favored in tonight's game, but the Broad Street Bullies likely won't go down without a fight.

Tonight, the Flyers will be looking for a bit of consistency in their own right. The back and forth between wins and losses in their last five games have not done anything to help them gain ground in the Metropolitan division. At this point, the team is just looking to finish it out to begin regrouping for next season.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
