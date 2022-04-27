How to Watch Flyers at Jets

Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flyers and will take on Kyle Connor and the Jets on Wednesday night in this NHL showdown.

The Flyers are just 25-44-11 this season, good for a total of 61 points. They sit as the No. 15 team in the Eastern Conference, 10 points above the Canadiens for the bottom spot. 

They also have the fourth-worst record in the NHL in front of just the Canadiens, Coyotes and Kraken. 

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

With just two games left in the season, it is hard to imagine them taking these games competitively. They are 2-7 in their last nine games, going on a six-game losing streak in the middle of that.

The Jets are not as bad as Philadelphia, but they have still been eliminated from playoff contention in the Western Conference.

They are 36-32-11 through 79 games, totaling 83 points. They are four behind the Canucks and 10 behind the Stars for the No. 8 spot in the playoffs.

Kyle Connor has been the star in Winnipeg this season. He has 89 points, almost 20 more than the next closest player. He has a team-high 45 goals and 44 assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
