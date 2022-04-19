Flyers at Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Flyers take on the Maples Leafs as the regular season winds down in the NHL.

The Flyers have just found themselves falling down the standings. A once playoff-hopeful team has slipped down to 23-42-11 on the season and is just one spot out of last place in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

They are coming off a 5-3 loss Sunday night against the Sabres. They were the first to strike with a goal from Kevin Hayes, but they couldn't make it stick as they gave up two more before the end of the first and never held the lead again.

The Maple Leafs have locked up a playoff spot, but which spot they end up with is still up for grabs. Currently at 50-20-6 this year, they have totaled 106 points putting them at No. 2 in the conference.

However, the Hurricanes and Rangers lurk for that spot with 104 points.

Toronto is coming off of a win against the Islanders on Sunday night. They lost the lead early in the first but quickly tied it back up with a goal from Mitchell Marner.

After losing the lead in the second, Pierre Engvall pulled them back even, and then William Nylander gave Toronto its first lead heading into the third. David Kampf sealed the deal in the third for another Toronto win.

