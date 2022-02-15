Skip to main content

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Penguins, and the second-worst team in the conference, the Flyers, face off Tuesday night.

The Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL recently. They are 30-11-8 with 68 points this season. That is tied with the Lightning, one in front of the Hurricanes, and one behind the Panthers for the lead in the conference.

In Pittsburgh's last three games, it has beaten Boston, Ottawa, and New Jersey all on the road entering Tuesday's home game against the Flyers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Philadelphia has been one of the worst teams in the league. The Flyers are 15-24-8 this season and rank second to last in the Eastern Conference.

They went on a 13-game losing streak starting on Dec. 30. They broke it just two weeks ago with two wins against the Kings and Jets. They have since lost two more against the Red Wings at home and away in back-to-back games.

This is the third meeting between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh won both of the previous meetings, one at home and one on the road. This match will be back on home ice for the Penguins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
15
2022

Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Argentine Primera Division

How to Watch Lanús vs. Barracas Central

1 minute ago
Jan 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with right wing Corey Perry (10) and right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) and defenseman Cal Foote (52) after scoring a goal against the LA Kings in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils

16 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Boston Bruins at New York Rangers

16 minutes ago
Jan 13, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) celebrates after scoring a goal against New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres

16 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ottawa Senators left wing Tim St tzle (18) skates with the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) and defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

16 minutes ago
Fordham womens basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch VCU vs Fordham

16 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Jalen Warley (1) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Clemson at Florida State

16 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) dribbles around Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius (1) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Duke

16 minutes ago
florida
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Texas A&M

16 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy