The second-best team in the Eastern Conference, the Penguins, and the second-worst team in the conference, the Flyers, face off Tuesday night.

The Penguins have been one of the hottest teams in the NHL recently. They are 30-11-8 with 68 points this season. That is tied with the Lightning, one in front of the Hurricanes, and one behind the Panthers for the lead in the conference.

In Pittsburgh's last three games, it has beaten Boston, Ottawa, and New Jersey all on the road entering Tuesday's home game against the Flyers.

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Philadelphia has been one of the worst teams in the league. The Flyers are 15-24-8 this season and rank second to last in the Eastern Conference.

They went on a 13-game losing streak starting on Dec. 30. They broke it just two weeks ago with two wins against the Kings and Jets. They have since lost two more against the Red Wings at home and away in back-to-back games.

This is the third meeting between the two teams this season. Pittsburgh won both of the previous meetings, one at home and one on the road. This match will be back on home ice for the Penguins.

