The Nationals look to salvage the final game of this series on Sunday as the Giants have been in control for the first two games.

The Nationals look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Giants for the third and final game of this series. After splitting a four-game series with the Diamondbacks, the Nationals have dropped the first two games of this series against the Giants. After a 7-1 opening loss, the prospects for the second game didn't get much better when San Francisco beat Washington 5-2. The 6-11 start and fifth spot in the NL East wasn't the kind of bounce back from last season the Nationals were looking for. Look for them to get some good news here in the final game.

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Online:

Game Date: April 24, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV.

The pitching was the name of the game for this series and that was displayed best by starter Alex wood in the second contest. He pitched five innings and only gave up two runs. The bullpen was even better as they closed out the rest of the game not giving up any more runs and only giving up three hits amongst four relievers. A four-run fifth inning is all the Giants needed to put this one to bed.

Game No. 3 doesn't get any easier for Washington from an opponent pitching perspective. Logan Webb will go for the Giants; he has a 2.55 ERA in his first two starts of the season. His last start, though, was his worst, giving up three runs in 3.2 innings in a 3-1 loss to the Mets.

The Nationals will have to get to him quickly to pull out the victory here today. Washington will start Joan Adon who is 1-2 with a 5.87 ERA. He pitched great though in his last start against Arizona where he went 6.1 shutout innings and only giving up three hits. They're going to need a repeat performance today to avoid the sweep.

