How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

The Golden Knights, surging at the right time, face a critical matchup against the Canucks on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights (40-29-4) are 7-3-0 over their last 10 games and have climbed into the thick of the playoff race, while the Canucks (35-28-10) are trying to stay in contention as the teams collide in Vancouver on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Vegas trails the Kings by two points in the race for third place in the Pacific Division and is six points back of the Oilers for second. In the wild card race, the Golden Knights are two points behind the Stars and trail the Predators by three.

The Canucks, meanwhile, have won three in a row, but are six points in back of LA in the Pacific and six behind the Stars in the wild card hunt, with Vegas and Winnipeg in front of them as well.

The Golden Knights hammered the Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night, as Brayden McNabb scored a goal and logged two assists and Robin Lehner made 29 saves.

Vancouver beat the Sharks 4-2 on Saturday, with Alex Chiasson scoring the go-ahead goal at 2:07 in the third period. He also had an assist in the victory.

This is the third meeting in 10 days for the two teams. Vegas won 3-2 in overtime on April 3 and the Canucks went to Las Vegas and posted a 5-1 victory on April 6. The Golden Knights won the first meeting on Nov. 13.

Regional restrictions may apply.